You can go the traditional route for a St. Patrick’s Day feast and have some corned beef and cabbage, or you can have a little fun with it like MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy.

She’s sharing some fun and easy recipes that will have you feeing the luck of the Irish!

Dark Chocolate and Guinness Bread with Baileys Glaze

1 1/2 cup AP flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/2 cup (1 stick softened butter)

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup Guinness

*1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips (*optional)

*1/2 cup chopped pecans (*optional)

For Glaze:

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. Baileys

Half and Half or Heavy cream if needed to reach desired consistency

Instructions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees. In large mixing bowl combine all flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. In stand mixer with paddle attachment combine butter and brown sugar together until fully incorporated. Add egg and vanilla and mix together. Scrape bowl down and add in Guinness, just mixing until incorporated. (The mixture will look curdled. It is supposed to, don’t worry.) Slowly add in dry ingredients until flour is just incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans if using. Place batter into a grease loaf pan, and bake in oven for 40-45 minutes until toothpick comes out clean when poked in the center. While bread is baking make glaze by whisking together powdered sugar and Baileys. Add cream if needed 1 tsp. at a time. Glaze should be able to be drizzled. Cool for 10 minutes then transfer to cooling rack. Do not frost until completely room temp. Once cool, drizzle glaze over top of bread. Slice and enjoy!

Guinness Glazed Steak Skewers with Cheese dipping sauce

For Guinness Glaze:

1 cup Guinness or desired stout beer

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cloved garlic, minced

For Steak Skewers:

1lb. steak of choice cut into 1 1/2in cubes. (ribeye or strip steak work great for this)

Salt and pepper to season, or steak seasoning if desired

Olive oil

Small wooden skewers

For Cheese sauce:

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

1 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cup shredded smoked gouda cheese

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Pinch nutmeg

Pinch cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Place all ingredients for glaze into small saucepan over medium heat. Reduce for about 15 minutes until thickened to a syrup consistency. Thread beef onto skewers. Season on all sides with desired seasoning. Preheat grill, cast-iron pan, or stainless steel pan over medium high heat. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to the pan. Place skewers in pan and cook about two minutes on each side. As you turn the skewers, use a brush to baste the meat with the Guinness glaze. Once all sides have been cooked and glazed, transfer to serving platter. In saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour until paste forms and allow to cook 1-2 minutes to cook off the flour. Slowly whisk in the milk. Turn heat up to medium high and continue whisking frequently until the mixture thickens. Remove pan from heat and stir in shredded gouda a little at a time, allowing cheese to melt before next addition. Add seasonings at the end and taste. Adjust seasonings as desired.

No Bake Lucky Charm Cookie Dough Bars

Cereal Crust:

3 cups lucky charms (Just the toasted oats part NO MARSHMALLOWS)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

Cookie Dough:

3/4 cup softened butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cup Lucky Charms marshmallows

2 cups flour (toasted for 5 minutes at 325deg)

5 Tbsp. whole milk

Frosting:

1/2 cup softened butter

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

Half and half as needed to reach desired consistency

1/2 cup Lucky Charms marshmallows (+more for topping)

Instructions:

Place cereal and sugar in a food processor and blend. Add in melted butter and pulse a few times to incorporate. You can also do this is a large zip top baggie if you do not have a food processor. Line a 8×8 baking pan with foil or parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. Pour cereal mixture into bottom and press into even layer. Place in freezer for 30 minutes while you make the next layer. In stand mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add in milk, vanilla, and salt and blend until combined. Add in marshmallows. Slowly add in flour until just combined. Top cereal base mixture with cookie dough and smooth into even layer. Top with frosting. Place into fridge to set for one hour before slicing. Enjoy!

For Frosting:

Using whisk attachment on your mixer or hand mixer beat butter and sugar together. Add in vanilla and salt. You can color with food coloring if desired. Green is an obvious choice for the holiday. Top with marshmallows