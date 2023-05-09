As we get closer to Mother’s Day, you may want to prepare a meal that’s easy to throw together and has minimal cleanup!

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has not one, but two dishes that will bring a smile to Mom’s face on her special day.

Pull Apart French Toast Bake

1 loaf Brioche or Challah Bread

2 eggs and 2 yolks

1 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp. vanilla

2 Tbsp. melted butter

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

6 Tbsp. butter thinly sliced

For Top of Bread:

1 egg

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

Preheat oven to 350 deg.

Using a bread knife cut the loaf of bread both long and short ways into cubes, making sure not to slice all the way through the bottom. You want it to stay together so you can pull it apart after it bakes. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper so you will be able to take out the loaf after it is done baking.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, yolks, heavy cream, vanilla, maple syrup, melted butter, cinnamon and salt.

Pour mixture over the loaf making sure you get it deep into each cut section. Take the thin slices of butter and arrange them in the cuts of the bread. It will melt during baking making the most delicious buttery moment. (This is an optional step if you are cautious about too much butter).

To top the loaf, whisk the egg and brush over the top of the bread. In a small bowl combine cinnamon and sugar together and sprinkle over bread.

Bake for 30-40 minutes until golden brown on top. If the bread is browning too much, part way through cooking you can cover with foil and continue cooking.

Cool slightly and serve with fresh berries, maple syrup, and whipped cream if desired!

Strawberry Cucumber Burrata Salad

2 cups watermelon, cut into bite sized cubes

2 cups strawberries, halved

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced (or pickled red onion is my favorite in this)

Fresh mint and basil (about 1/4 cup each)

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

1 ball burrata cheese

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. fig preserves (I like chili fig preserves sold at Kroger in cheese section)

1/4 tsp. salt

pinch black pepper

Arrange all salad ingredients besides fresh herbs into large salad bowl. Place burrata in center or to the side to make it the star of the plate. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and top of fresh herbs.