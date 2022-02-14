Sugar does not have to be part of the equation for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

Jayne Jones is known as the “No Sugar Baker“, and she’s sharing her recipe for Monster Cookies with the FOX59 morning team.

Monster Cookies

Ingredients:

½ c. butter

3 eggs

1 ½ c. all-natural peanut butter

1 c. swerve granular

1 c. swerve brown

2 Tbsp. vanilla

1 ½ c. quick oats

2 c. flour or almond flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder (optional)

½ tsp. salt

2 c. Lily’s dark chocolate chips

2 c. Jackie’s sugar-free candies

Easy Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, butter and the eggs. Add in both Swerves and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add to first mixture. Add in oats and mix well. Add in chocolate chips and candies. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes.