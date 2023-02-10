While wings and pizza will always please a hungry Super Bowl crowd, it doesn’t take much effort to bring another, slightly more inventive option.

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has two recipes perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.

Reuben Egg Rolls

Filling:

1/2 lb. corned beef

16 oz. shredded swiss cheese

1 can sauerkraut, drained

16 wonton/egg roll wrappers

Thousand Island Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup mayo

3 Tbsp. ketchup

2 Tbsp. sweet relish

2 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 tsp. paprika

Finely dice corned beef. Combine corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut in a large bowl.

Take one wonton wrapper. Wet one corner of the wrapper. Place a large spoonful of filling on the wrapper closer to the corner you did not wet. Fold the corner over the filling and pull to tighten. Bring sides over and continue wrapping into a tight roll.

Continue with the remainder of filling.

For the dipping sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Can be made ahead and kept in the fridge for 2 weeks.

To cook the eggrolls you can either shallow fry on stovetop by placing 1 inch of vegetable oil into pan and heating to 350 deg. Fry until browned on all sides.

You can also Air Fry these rolls. To Air Fry: pre-heat Air Fryer to 425 deg. Spray rolls liberally with cooking spray and cook for 6 minutes. Rotate rolls and cook an additional 6 minutes.

Buffalo Pretzel Bites

1 lb. pre-made pizza dough (Can also make your own pretzel dough)

1/4 cup baking soda

1 egg, beaten

Coarse salt for sprinkling

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

4 oz. sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut dough into 1 inch pieces. Roll and let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil and add 1/4 cup baking soda.

Boil dough pieces for 30 seconds and transfer to a parchment lined baking sheet to cool.

Place boiled dough into baking dish. Brush the bites with egg then sprinkle with salt.

Combine melted butter and buffalo sauce together. Pour over the dough balls, then top with both cheeses.

Bake for 25 minutes until the cheese is melted and pretzels are golden brown.