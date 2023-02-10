Millions of Americans will be tuning into the Super Bowl with an ice cold beer. However, maybe you’d like to mix it up a bit with a fun cocktail.
Matt Gullen, bartender at St. Elmo Steak House, is sharing some cocktail recipes prime for the Big Game.
Red Zone Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. El Tesoro Tequila
- .75 oz. Hot Honey Syrup*
- .25 oz. Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
- .50 oz. Lime Juice
- Hot Honey Syrup
- Equal Parts Mike’s Hot Honey and hot water
Instructions:
Shake over ice. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge
Cherry Blitz Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Journeyman Last Feather Rye
- .75 oz. Cherry Simple Syrup*
- 3 dashs Jerry Thomas Bitters
*Cherry Simple Syrup
Thaw 20 frozen cherries and add to a mason jar. Add 1 cup sugar and thoroughly muddle the cherries with the sugar. Let set for 20 minutes. Add 1 cup of water, close lid and shake. Strain through a fine kitchen strainer.
Instructions:
Stir all ingredients in mixing tin. Strain onto an ice ball. Express an orange peel and garnish with a Luxardo cherry.