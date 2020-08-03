Supplement solutions from Fresh Thyme

Photo courtesy of Fresh Thyme

Watermelon Basil Bliss Mocktail Recipe for a hydration solution

Ingredients:

½ cup cubed fresh watermelon

4 oz. water

1 tablet Nuun Sport Watermelon flavor

1 spring basil

Ice cubes

Lime wedge

Instructions:

Using a handheld blender, puree fresh watermelon Dissolve 1 Nuun tablet in 4oz. water In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, dissolved Nuun tab, pureed watermelon and basil leaves Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, then strain over fresh ice into a glass cup Garnish with lime wedge and basil leaf

Photo courtesy of Fresh Thyme

Matcha and Collagen Powder- Coated Energy Bites Recipe for Vitamin C and to recover with collagen

Ingredients:

¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tsp. Collagen Powder

2 tsp. Matcha Powder

½ cup quick-cooking rolled oats

½ cup crispy quinoa

6 Medjool dates, pitted and finely chopped

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup Fresh Thyme honey

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine coconut with matcha powder; set aside. In a medium bowl, combine oats, quinoa, and dates. Stir in almond butter and honey until oat mixture is coated. With moistened hands, shape rounded tablespoons of the mixture into balls. Roll each ball in coconut mixture until coated. Place in an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 5 days.

For these recipes and additional nutrition tips check out freshthyme.com and be sure to stop in any of our Indiana Fresh Thyme locations to take part in our 25% off Vitamin and Body Care sale that ends tomorrow.