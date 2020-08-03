Supplement solutions from Fresh Thyme

Watermelon Basil Bliss Mocktail Recipe for a hydration solution
Ingredients:
- ½ cup cubed fresh watermelon
- 4 oz. water
- 1 tablet Nuun Sport Watermelon flavor
- 1 spring basil
- Ice cubes
- Lime wedge
Instructions:
- Using a handheld blender, puree fresh watermelon
- Dissolve 1 Nuun tablet in 4oz. water
- In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, dissolved Nuun tab, pureed watermelon and basil leaves
- Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, then strain over fresh ice into a glass cup
- Garnish with lime wedge and basil leaf
Matcha and Collagen Powder- Coated Energy Bites Recipe for Vitamin C and to recover with collagen
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 2 tsp. Collagen Powder
- 2 tsp. Matcha Powder
- ½ cup quick-cooking rolled oats
- ½ cup crispy quinoa
- 6 Medjool dates, pitted and finely chopped
- ½ cup almond butter
- ¼ cup Fresh Thyme honey
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, combine coconut with matcha powder; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine oats, quinoa, and dates. Stir in almond butter and honey until oat mixture is coated. With moistened hands, shape rounded tablespoons of the mixture into balls.
- Roll each ball in coconut mixture until coated. Place in an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 5 days.
For these recipes and additional nutrition tips check out freshthyme.com and be sure to stop in any of our Indiana Fresh Thyme locations to take part in our 25% off Vitamin and Body Care sale that ends tomorrow.