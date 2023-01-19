Take it from the No Sugar Baker, you don’t need sugar for delicious cookies and other treats.
No Sugar Baker’s Famous Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookies
Cheesecake Filling Ingredients:
- 4 oz. Cream Cheese
- ½ cup Swerve Confectioners
Dough Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups Flour or Almond Flour
- 1 tsp. Baking Soda
- ½ tsp. Salt
- 1 cup Butter
- 1 cup Swerve Brown
- 1 Egg + 1 Egg Yolk
- 1 Tbsp. Vanilla
- 2 cups Lily’s No Sugar Added Chocolate Chips
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine the cheesecake filling ingredients and place in the refrigerator while you make the cookie dough.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and Swerve, and egg/egg yolk. Add in vanilla. Mix well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, soda, and salt. Add to butter mixture.
- Fold in chocolate chips.
- Next, take the cheesecake filling out of the refrigerator and roll filling into very small balls. Wrap each cheesecake ball with cookie dough.
- Place on cookie baking sheet. Bake at 375 for 10-12 minutes. Let cool.
No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Wonton Cups
Ingredients:
- 12 Wonton Wraps
- 1 can Diced Jalapenos
- 4 oz. Cream Cheese
- ½ cup Sour Cream
- ½ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- ½ cup Cooked and Crumbled Bacon
- ¼ cup Chopped Onion
Directions:
- Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into each cup. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Set aside.
- Mix together all other ingredients.
- Spoon into each muffin cup.
- Bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes.