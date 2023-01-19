Take it from the No Sugar Baker, you don’t need sugar for delicious cookies and other treats.

No Sugar Baker’s Famous Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookies

Cheesecake Filling Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. Cream Cheese
  • ½ cup Swerve Confectioners

Dough Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups Flour or Almond Flour
  • 1 tsp. Baking Soda
  • ½ tsp. Salt
  • 1 cup Butter
  • 1 cup Swerve Brown
  • 1 Egg + 1 Egg Yolk
  • 1 Tbsp. Vanilla
  • 2 cups Lily’s No Sugar Added Chocolate Chips

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine the cheesecake filling ingredients and place in the refrigerator while you make the cookie dough.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and Swerve, and egg/egg yolk. Add in vanilla. Mix well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, soda, and salt. Add to butter mixture.
  3. Fold in chocolate chips.
  4. Next, take the cheesecake filling out of the refrigerator and roll filling into very small balls. Wrap each cheesecake ball with cookie dough.
  5. Place on cookie baking sheet. Bake at 375 for 10-12 minutes. Let cool.

No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Wonton Cups

Ingredients:

  • 12 Wonton Wraps
  • 1 can Diced Jalapenos
  • 4 oz. Cream Cheese
  • ½ cup Sour Cream
  • ½ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • ½ cup Cooked and Crumbled Bacon
  • ¼ cup Chopped Onion

Directions:

  1. Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into each cup. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Set aside.
  2. Mix together all other ingredients.
  3. Spoon into each muffin cup.
  4. Bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes.