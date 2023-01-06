The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 producer Alexis Myers shared her corn dip.

Alexis’ Corn Dip

Ingredients

2 cans of Mexican-style corn

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese

2 diced bell peppers

*Optional: jalapenos and green onion

Instructions

Mix everything in a bowl

serve with corn chips

*Tastes best if chilled for an hour

