The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 producer Alexis Myers shared her corn dip.
Alexis’ Corn Dip
Ingredients
- 2 cans of Mexican-style corn
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese
- 2 diced bell peppers
- *Optional: jalapenos and green onion
Instructions
- Mix everything in a bowl
- serve with corn chips
- *Tastes best if chilled for an hour
