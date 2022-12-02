The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Morning Executive Producer, Ashley, shares her ham and cheese sliders.

Ashley’s Ham and Cheese Sliders

Ingredients

4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp flour

1 cup whole milk

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp mustard

1 tbsp honey

12 Hawaiian rolls

1 pound of deli ham

8 ounces of cheese

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease baking dish with 1 tbsp butter Mix 2 tbsp melted butter and flour in sauce pan Whisk in milk and bring to a boil Reduce heat and let thicken Stir together mustard and honey in separate bowl Create ham sandwiches in pan with the honey-mustard, milk sauce and cheese Brush tops with rest of butter and sprinkle parsley Cover with foil and bake for 8 minutes

