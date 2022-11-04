The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 morning reporter Michael Van Schoik shares his meatball recipe.

Meatballs by Michael

Ingredients

Bag of frozen meatballs

Jar of grape jelly

Container of barbeque sauce

Chili sauce (optional, to taste)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients into a crock pot

Cook on low for 3-4 hours

