The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 morning reporter Michael Van Schoik shares his meatball recipe.
Meatballs by Michael
Ingredients
- Bag of frozen meatballs
- Jar of grape jelly
- Container of barbeque sauce
- Chili sauce (optional, to taste)
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients into a crock pot
- Cook on low for 3-4 hours
