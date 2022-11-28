The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 digital journalist Jacob Burbrink shares his Peach BBQ recipe.

Jacob’s Peach BBQ

Ingredients (yields 4 pieces)

1 package frozen tater tots

1 cup peach preserves

1 1/2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp chile paste

4 pork chops

1 tsp ground ginger

1 pinch ground cinnamon

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Mix ginger, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl Pat dry meat Sprinkle spice mix on the meat In a separate bowl mix preserves Worcestershire sauce and chile paste, Separate set aside Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Place Foil on the grill to avoid flare-ups Place meat on the grill for four minutes Flip and coat with sauce Cook four more minutes or until pork reaches 145 degrees Serve with reserved sauce

Jacob says this recipe pairs well with mashed potatoes.

