The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 morning producer Tyrone is sharing his Rotel cheese dip recipe.

Tyrone’s Rotel Cheese Dip

Ingredients

Velveeta cheese

Rotel original diced tomatoes

Ground sausage or hamburger

Tortilla chips

Instructions

Brown the meat in a skillet

Add tomatoes and cheese

Let it melt and serve with tortilla chips

