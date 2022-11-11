The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 morning producer Tyrone is sharing his Rotel cheese dip recipe.
Tyrone’s Rotel Cheese Dip
Ingredients
- Velveeta cheese
- Rotel original diced tomatoes
- Ground sausage or hamburger
- Tortilla chips
Instructions
- Brown the meat in a skillet
- Add tomatoes and cheese
- Let it melt and serve with tortilla chips
