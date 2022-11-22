With Thanksgiving just two days away, we’re thinking ahead on what to do with those Turkey Day leftovers.

Chef Michael Piganneli is sharing some tasty ideas this morning.

Turkey Apple Melt

Ingredients

Instructions

1 medium to large croissant

4 oz. turkey (breast, leg, or thigh)

2 oz. whipped brie ( doesn’t have to be whipped but is preferable)

¼ Granny Smith apple

¼ cup loosely packed arugula

1 Tbsp. apple butter

1/2 tsp. salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut croissant in half, laterally, and spread the turkey over the bottom half of the croissant. Form a patty with the brie cheese and cover the turkey. Season with salt and pepper and place on a baking sheet. Place the top half of the croissant on the baking sheet, inside facing up. Cook for 4 minutes or until croissant is crisp and brie cheese has melted. Remove from oven. Leave open face and set aside. Cut ¼ of the apple into half-moon slivers, 2 cm in width. Layer the slivers over the brie. Top with arugula. Spread 1 tbsp. apple butter on top half of the croissant. Cut in half and enjoy.

Ham & Cheese Sliders

Ingredients

12-pack Hawaiian rolls

1 lb. sliced ham

1 lb. Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

St. Elmo Root Beer Glaze

St. Elmo Creamy Horseradish Melt butter and mix parsley

Instructions

Melt butter and mix parsley. Cut the entire pack of rolls in half horizontally (keeping all top and bottom halves separately intact). In a 9×13 inch pan, place bottom half of rolls and cover with ham. Brush ham with Root Beer Glaze. Add and cheese. Cover ham and cheese stacks with top half of rolls. Drizzle butter mixture over top of rolls. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes and once finished separate for serving. Serve with Creamy Horseradish.