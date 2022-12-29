If you’re hoping to elevate your New Year’s Eve libations, Hard Truth Distilling Co. is making it easier with some Instagram-worthy cocktails.

Sweet Mash 75

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz. simple syrup
  • 3 oz. champagne, to top
  • Lemon peel twist, to garnish

Craft:

  1. Add rye, lemon juice, and simple syrup to ice- filled bar shaker.
  2. Cover and shake until chilled.
  3. Strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne.
  4. Drop lemon twist into drink to garnish and serve.

New Year’s Ryesolution

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
  • 2 oz. pure cranberry juice (if using cranberry cocktail, omit sugar)
  • 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • 1 oz. lemon juice
  • Champagne, to top

Craft:

  1. In bar shaker, muddle sugar, one rosemary sprig, and lemon juice until sugar dissolves.
  2. Add Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and cranberry juice, then top with ice. Cover and shake to chill.
  3. Single strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne.
  4. Drop rosemary in drink to garnish. Enjoy!

Peanut Brittle Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Peanut Brittle Bourbon Cream
  • ½ oz. chocolate syrup, plus extra to garnish

Craft:

  1. Lightly drizzle chocolate syrup in a chilled coupe glass and set aside.
  2. Add measured chocolate syrup, whiskey, and bourbon cream to bar shaker, then top with ice.
  3. Cover and shake to chill.
  4. Double strain into prepared glass and serve.