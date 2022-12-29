If you’re hoping to elevate your New Year’s Eve libations, Hard Truth Distilling Co. is making it easier with some Instagram-worthy cocktails.
Sweet Mash 75
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
- ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz. simple syrup
- 3 oz. champagne, to top
- Lemon peel twist, to garnish
Craft:
- Add rye, lemon juice, and simple syrup to ice- filled bar shaker.
- Cover and shake until chilled.
- Strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne.
- Drop lemon twist into drink to garnish and serve.
New Year’s Ryesolution
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
- 2 oz. pure cranberry juice (if using cranberry cocktail, omit sugar)
- 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 2 sprigs rosemary
- 1 oz. lemon juice
- Champagne, to top
Craft:
- In bar shaker, muddle sugar, one rosemary sprig, and lemon juice until sugar dissolves.
- Add Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and cranberry juice, then top with ice. Cover and shake to chill.
- Single strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne.
- Drop rosemary in drink to garnish. Enjoy!
Peanut Brittle Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Peanut Brittle Bourbon Cream
- ½ oz. chocolate syrup, plus extra to garnish
Craft:
- Lightly drizzle chocolate syrup in a chilled coupe glass and set aside.
- Add measured chocolate syrup, whiskey, and bourbon cream to bar shaker, then top with ice.
- Cover and shake to chill.
- Double strain into prepared glass and serve.