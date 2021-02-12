Countdown to Daytona Start your engines!
Valentine’s Day cocktails with Hard Truth

Recipes

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with cocktails you can make at home.

Hard Truth Distilling has two recipes you can either share with your sweetheart or enjoy solo.

Smoke, Spice & Everything Nice

Smoke Spice and Everything Nice cocktail, courtesy of Hard Truth distilling.

Ingredients

  • 1.75oz Hard Truth Distilling Co. Sipes’ Barrel-Smoked Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1oz Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
  • 1oz Amaretto
  • .5oz Lemon Juice
  • Apple Slice for Garnish

Directions

  1. Add liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Top with ice and shake for 10 seconds.
  2. Single strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
  3. Float apple slice on drink, enjoy! 

Summer Lovin’

Summer Lovin’, courtesy of Hard Truth Distilling

Ingredients

  • 1oz Hard Truth Gin
  • 1oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
  • 2oz Pineapple Juice
  • Aperol Float
  • 2 Cherries to garnish

Directions

  1. Add Hard Truth Gin, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and pineapple juice to an ice-filled rocks glass and stir once. 
  2. Top with dash of Aperol as a float. 
  3. Place two cherries on a pick across the rim of the glass. Enjoy! 

