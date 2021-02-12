Valentine’s Day cocktails with Hard Truth

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with cocktails you can make at home.
Hard Truth Distilling has two recipes you can either share with your sweetheart or enjoy solo.
Smoke, Spice & Everything Nice
Ingredients
- 1.75oz Hard Truth Distilling Co. Sipes’ Barrel-Smoked Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1oz Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
- 1oz Amaretto
- .5oz Lemon Juice
- Apple Slice for Garnish
Directions
- Add liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Top with ice and shake for 10 seconds.
- Single strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
- Float apple slice on drink, enjoy!
Summer Lovin’
Ingredients
- 1oz Hard Truth Gin
- 1oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
- 2oz Pineapple Juice
- Aperol Float
- 2 Cherries to garnish
Directions
- Add Hard Truth Gin, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and pineapple juice to an ice-filled rocks glass and stir once.
- Top with dash of Aperol as a float.
- Place two cherries on a pick across the rim of the glass. Enjoy!