Loving couples often toast on Valentine’s Day with a cocktail, but you don’t have to be in a relationship to sip something festive on February.
St. Elmo mixologist Tyler Gillespie is sharing a recipe for both couples (Loving Cup) and singles (My Boozy Valentine) to enjoy.
Loving Cup
- 2 oz. St. Elmo bourbon whiskey
- ¼ squeeze of lemon
- 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
- Topped with ginger ale
- Fill cocktail glass with ice
- Add bourbon, lemon juice and bitters
- Top with ginger ale
- Stir with style
- Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and lemon peel
My Boozy Valentine
- 3 oz. Hiatus Tequila
- 1 oz. REAL strawberry puree infused syrup
- Full squeeze of lime
- Add ice, tequila, lime juice, and puree into shaker
- Shake it like it’s the first time
- Strain into a cocktail glass over fresh ice
- Garnish with a lime wedge