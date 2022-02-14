Loving couples often toast on Valentine’s Day with a cocktail, but you don’t have to be in a relationship to sip something festive on February.

St. Elmo mixologist Tyler Gillespie is sharing a recipe for both couples (Loving Cup) and singles (My Boozy Valentine) to enjoy.

Loving Cup

2 oz. St. Elmo bourbon whiskey

¼ squeeze of lemon

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Topped with ginger ale

Fill cocktail glass with ice Add bourbon, lemon juice and bitters Top with ginger ale Stir with style Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and lemon peel

My Boozy Valentine

3 oz. Hiatus Tequila

1 oz. REAL strawberry puree infused syrup

Full squeeze of lime

Add ice, tequila, lime juice, and puree into shaker Shake it like it’s the first time Strain into a cocktail glass over fresh ice Garnish with a lime wedge