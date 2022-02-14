Loving couples often toast on Valentine’s Day with a cocktail, but you don’t have to be in a relationship to sip something festive on February.

St. Elmo mixologist Tyler Gillespie is sharing a recipe for both couples (Loving Cup) and singles (My Boozy Valentine) to enjoy.

Loving Cup

  • 2 oz. St. Elmo bourbon whiskey
  • ¼ squeeze of lemon
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Topped with ginger ale
  1. Fill cocktail glass with ice
  2. Add bourbon, lemon juice and bitters
  3. Top with ginger ale
  4. Stir with style
  5. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and lemon peel

My Boozy Valentine

  • 3 oz. Hiatus Tequila
  • 1 oz. REAL strawberry puree infused syrup
  • Full squeeze of lime
  1. Add ice, tequila, lime juice, and puree into shaker
  2.  Shake it like it’s the first time
  3.  Strain into a cocktail glass over fresh ice
  4. Garnish with a lime wedge