Reducing maternal mortality in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Historically, Indiana has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S.

Right now, efforts are being made to reverse that fact.

Women4Change is hosting a virtual conversation on the topic between legislators and community leaders tomorrow called “Listen, Connect, Participate: Maternal Health and Infant Mortality.”

Rima Shahid, executive director of Women4Change Indiana, and Velvet Miller, who will be moderating the event, share what information people can walk away with and how to register.