Registration is now opened for the second annual IMPD Teen Academy!

The free, five-day camp will show attendees what it’s like to be an officer. They’ll play classroom games, talk with the crime scene unit and undergo a physical fitness test. The intention isn’t just to build interest in the next generation of officers, but to build relationships between officers and the teens.

This academy is for middle school students, ages 12-14, and will begin on Monday, June 26th, and conclude on Friday, June 30th with a youth town hall discussion and graduation.

If you’re interested in signing your child up, please email iris.farries@indy.gov.