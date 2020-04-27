INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The restaurant and lodging industry here in Indiana is reeling from the coronavirus crisis.
A recent study expects anywhere from 49,000 to 109,000 hoosier hospitality workers could lose their jobs by the end of the year because of the pandemic.
They’ve always been there for us, and now it’s time to turn the tables and serve the service industry. We talk to Elise Shrock who is the director of operations for the Indiana restaurant and lodging association.
Relief fund helps hoosier hospitality, restaurant workers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The restaurant and lodging industry here in Indiana is reeling from the coronavirus crisis.