INDIANAPOLIS– This weekend, friends and family will say goodbye to Chris Beaty.

Beaty was killed on Talbott street downtown during riots last month.

There will be a public visitation today at the Pavilion at Pan Am downtown from Noon-6 p.m.

Then tomorrow, a private funeral will be held.

It will be streamed online.

One of Beaty’s best friends is helping organize the funeral.

Joey Wagner joins us to share more about Beaty’s legacy, as well as how you can watch the funeral and say your goodbyes.