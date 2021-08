ALEXANDRIA, Ind. -- An Alexandria woman has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent and animal neglect after more than 90 animals and a teenage girl were removed from her home.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alexandria police responded to an animal complaint regarding pigs running loose at a home in the 1500 block of S. Park Avenue on July 29. They had responded to around 15 animal complaints since June 3. Neighbors said animals have repeatedly escaped their enclosures at the home and have made "loud and continuing noises."