INDIANAPOLIS– A team of researchers at IUPUI are hard at work making reusable masks safer.
And they’re using copper to do it, because the metal has anti-viral properties.
In fact, copper is already used in doorknobs and handles that are frequently touched for the same reason. Professors Mangilal Agarwal and Hamid Dalir with the mechanical and energy engineering department at IUPUI explain how it works.
Researchers use copper to make face masks safer
INDIANAPOLIS– A team of researchers at IUPUI are hard at work making reusable masks safer.