A few months ago, Britt Baker said publicly, for the first time, that her oldest child has special needs. For all 12 years of her life, Britt has shuffled her daughter around to doctors appointments, multiple hour long therapy sessions every week, as well as several different surgeries.

As imagined, it all adds up and even with the best health insurance, many families are still struggling to pay the bill.

Britt shares her experience and the Medicaid waiver, that is state-funded health insurance, available for families who need help.

More information about these resources can be found here.