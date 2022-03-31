March is Disabilities Awareness Month. As the month comes to a close, we want to share some of the resources out there for families who have children with special needs.

Many families looking for assistance don’t know where to start or just assume they can’t afford the care. Indiana Family to Family is a statewide nonprofit that provides information, training and one-on-one support to families who have children with additional health and education needs for free of charge.

Britt Baker sits down Executive Director Holly Wheeler to share her own struggles as a mom to a child with special needs and the steps others can take to get help.