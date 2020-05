Last week, restaurants outside Marion County were able to start accepting dine-in customers up to 50% capacity.

And many business owners are now breathing a sigh of relief.

You may remember, last month we talked to the owners of Moore’s Bar and Grill in Greencastle.

They were struggling to get by on carry-out dining, and had trouble securing necessary PPP loans.

We checked in with them to see how business is doing since reopening for dine-in.

Watch the interview for more.