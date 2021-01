INDIANAPOLIS– Federal student loan debt is soaring past $1.7 trillion. Payments have been on hold since March, when the cares act gave 40 million borrowers relief during the pandemic. But, that pause is set to end on January 31st.

Barring any extensions, you’ll have to start making payments again in February. Now America’s career coach, Ken Coleman is making the case to rethink traditional 4 year college degrees. For more information, head to his website.