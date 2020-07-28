Returning to a school routine

INDIANAPOLIS — Students head back to the school soon.

Kids usually can’t quit their summer routine of staying up late and sleeping-in cold turkey.

Experts say it’s best to ease back into the swing of things.

Angela Bridge, the director of development at LifeSmart Youth shares some tips to help get ready for the return of school.

She says there are different resources for free school supplies and face masks, including an upcoming drive-thru book bag giveaway.

It’s happening Saturday, August 8th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at 4160 N. Keystone Avenue.

Families can also check with their school to find out if there is school supply assistance through Backpack Attack or Operation School Bell.