INDIANAPOLIS- Reverend Greg Cheatham was a beloved member of mount olive missionary baptist church on the near northwest side.

Following his unexpected death from covid, his wife and his church congregation hosted a benefit golf outing in his memory.

The event was so successful last year they’re putting it on again this year.

Lawanda Cheatham, Reverend Cheatham’s wife, came on the show Friday to talk about the golf outing and how this year’s event honored the reverend’s memory.