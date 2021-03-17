Richens/Timm Irish Dance Academy gearing up for busy slate

INDIANAPOLIS — It is the only certified Irish dance school in the city. In a normal year, performers with the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance are competing on the world’s top stage in Ireland. For the second year in a row, competitors will not be heading overseas because of the pandemic. That doesn’t mean they’re not staying busy this year!

FOX59 spoke with Heather Timm, the director at the academy about what you can expect from them, plus when beginners will be welcomed in for instruction.

For more information on the academy, click here.