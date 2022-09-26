INDIANAPOLIS- Everyday, 43 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer.

Here in Indiana, Riley Children’s Health treats an average of 200 new pediatric cancer cases as well as 350 ongoing cancer patients each year.

September is recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Alisha Fuino, Pediatric Palliative Care Social Worker at Riley Children’s Health, spoke Monday to FOX59 Morning News about her role and how to help those impacted by childhood cancer.

For more information and resources to help families going through a childhood cancer diagnosis visit: www.rileychildrens.org.