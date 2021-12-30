Ringing in the New Year sugar free with the ‘No Sugar Baker’

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS- Most of us have loaded up on calories, carbs and sugar during the holidays, and we still have to get through New Year’s Eve celebrations Friday night.
If you’re looking to start eating better in 2022, why not ring in the new year *sugar free?
The “no sugar baker” Jayne Jones showed us some delicious recipes and discussed her a diabetic diagnosis that nearly killed her… Simply by making drastic food and lifestyle changes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News