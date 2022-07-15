Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is hosting their first Summer Shindig to celebrate their 40th anniversary July 21st. It’s a family friendly event to celebrate hope and healing.

All the funds raised will go toward their mission of providing a supportive ‘home away from home’ for families of children receiving medical care at Riley Children’s and other area hospitals.

Karin Ogden, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana talks about the event and how the community can get involved.

More information about the event can be found here.