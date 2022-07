INDIANAPOLIS – A benefit concert inspired by neighborhood cats – “Rock the Catbox” is coming up on August 16th at the Hi-Fi Annex.

The concert, featuring local band American Bombshell and others, will benefit Indy Neighborhood Cats, which helps out local felines.

We caught up with organizers KJ McGlinn and Dawn Benefiel, as well as American Bombshell member Jason Carr to talk about the event.