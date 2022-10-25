Ronald McDonald house charities of Central Indiana is hosting its annual “Taste, Together” gala on Friday, November 4th. It’s returning in person this year, after having to be virtual because of the pandemic. It will also be open to the public. The gala also celebrates the 40th anniversary of RMHCCIN’s mission of serving families.

Events Manager, Robin Chalmers, joined FOX59 this morning with details on what’s new for this year’s celebration.

You can find more information on the gala and the Ronald McDonald House here.