Ronald McDonald House therapy dog celebrates 5th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday Mac! Mac, who’s a very good boy, is the Chief Cheer Officer and therapy dog for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

He celebrates his 5th birthday on July 27th, and you’re invited to help celebrate! Mac is hosting a weeklong food and pantry drive – if you’d like to donate, click here for a wish list.

We spoke with Ronald McDonald House Development Coordinator Lyle Peacock about the house’s mission, Mac’s role and how you can participate in the birthday donation drive.