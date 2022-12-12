Baseball season is over, but the Indian’s mascot Rowdie is still busy. He’s getting ready to host his biggest fans at his annual Home Plate Holiday event. It’s happening Saturday, December 17th at Victory Field. For more information, click here.
by: Kelsea Costello
Posted:
Updated:

