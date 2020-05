INDIANAPOLIS – More than 80 million Americans have already received their stimulus payment. If you received a stimulus check or a tax refund, what are the best things you can do with the money if you owe on bills? And if you decide to catch up on bills, which ones should you pay? The answer is it’s different for everyone.

"You want to do some research to figure out which ones you can defer with no penalty accruing. For example, your energy provider may allow you to defer payments for the next couple of months with no late payment fees—that’s a great one to defer. If you have private student loans, you may want to pay those as well," says Andrea Woroch, consumer savings expert.