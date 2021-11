The Salvation Army and Dallas Cowboys are partnering for the 25th year to kick off the Red Kettle campaign.

The effort has raised nearly $3 million since it started back in 1997.



Cowboys owner and president Terry Jones and executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones chatted about the campaign live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. They were joined by Salvation Army commissioner Kenneth Holder.

To find out more about the Red Kettle campaign, click here.