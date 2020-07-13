Every year the Salvation Army in Fountain Square hosts an important back to school event for families needing assistance with school supplies.
It’s still scheduled for this year. However, due to the Coronavirus crisis you have to register in advance to attend. A captain with the Salvation Army joined us this morning to talk about the items being given away and what parents can expect at the event.
Salvation Army to host back to school event
Every year the Salvation Army in Fountain Square hosts an important back to school event for families needing assistance with school supplies.