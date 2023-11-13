INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is just 42 days away, and one Brownsburg family wants to make sure the holidays are bright for families with kids at Riley Health.

For the past several years, Chris and Monet Pieper decorate their house with thousands of lights for neighbors and people of all ages to come by and have their picture taken with Santa.

It’s all free, and the donations they get, they match the funds raised with their own and the proceeds go to Riley Health.

Click here to learn more about this family’s mission and how you can take pictures with Santa!