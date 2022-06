If you spend any time downtown, you’ll likely recognize the iconic St. Mary Catholic Church on New Jersey Street. The German gothic style church was built between 1910 and 1912 has very recognizable steeples.

Now, there’s a campaign to “Save the Steeples” and St. Mary’s parishioners need your help.

Co-chair of the “Save the Steeples” campaign, Helen Small, talks about special the church is and what needs to be renovated.