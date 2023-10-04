We’re finally supposed to get a taste of fall temperatures this weekend, which may put you in the mood to start making dinners with plentiful ingredients during the autumn season.

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy joined the morning show to show us a few recipes for the perfect savory fall dinner.

Brown butter sage pumpkin fettuccine Alfredo

Serves 2-4

4 tablespoons salted butter

8 sage leaves

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Pinch of crushed red pepper

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons Apple Cider

1 cup half and half

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1/3 cup grated fontina (or gouda)

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2lb fettuccine

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta until al dente and drain (reserve 1/2c cooking liquid).

2. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter and sage. Cook until butter begins to brown, about 3-4 minutes. Remove and reserve sage leaves for garnish.

3. Reduce heat to low and add garlic and chili flakes. Cook for 30 seconds. Then stir in pumpkin puree and apple cider. Simmer for 2-3 minutes to thicken.

4. Slowly pour in the half and half or cream whisking while adding. Simmer and cook for 5 minutes to thicken.

5. Turn off the heat and add cheeses and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Add pasta to sauce and cook another 2-3 minutes. Add a tablespoon of reserved pasta water at a time if the sauce is too thick.

7. Divide pasta into bowls and top with crisp sage. Enjoy!

Apple Cider Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup Apple Cider

1 tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper