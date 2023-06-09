Walter Blackburn was a gifted architect from Indianapolis who gained national recognition for his projects.

His designs include several well-known buildings including the Hoosier Dome, the Arts Garden at Circle City Mall, and the Indiana Convention Center expansion.

Following his death in 2004, a scholarship was created in his and his wife’s names.

His wife, Alpha along with Cynthia Bates, who serves on the scholarship committee, stopped by the FOX59 studio ahead of the June 25 Scholarship Gala.

