Thousands of school buses are back on the roads and we are already seeing crashes.
Fulton County Prosecutor, Mike Marrs, stopped by the FOX59 studio to give a few reminders for drivers as the school year picks back up.
by: CM Melin
Posted:
Updated:
Thousands of school buses are back on the roads and we are already seeing crashes.
Fulton County Prosecutor, Mike Marrs, stopped by the FOX59 studio to give a few reminders for drivers as the school year picks back up.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now