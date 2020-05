INDIANAPOLIS — Finding a job right now during the coronavirus crisis can be extremely difficult, that’s why Hoosiers need all the help they can get.

An Indy high school for adults is getting a big boost to help match up students with career certifications. It’s all thanks to an organization known as 16 Tech. Starla Hart with 16 Tech and Emily Masengale with Christel House Dors shares more about their missions.