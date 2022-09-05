Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana is offering some family-fun weekend events as we transition into the fall season. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Fourth-generation owner of Holiday World and Director of Communications Leah Koch-Blumhardt joined FOX59 this morning to talk about Kids World wrapping up the season in time to welcome Happy Halloween Weekends.

For more information on Kids World weekends, click here. For more information on Happy Halloween weekends, click here.