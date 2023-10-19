INDIANAPOLIS — What are some of the negative things you’ve said about yourself?

Would you say them to someone else?

Do you ever wonder why you put yourself down?

Negative thoughts are actually a form of self bullying.

Ascension St Vincent behavioral health counselor, Jon Ferguson shares more on what self-bullying is, why it’s so destructive, and some ways we can kick the habit.

Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center’s phones are open 24/7 as a helpline and as a way to schedule an appointment with a behavioral health counselor: 317-338-4800.