Sensory Day at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For most, the bright lights and loud music make the Indiana State Fair even more exciting. However, some people with autism and developmental disabilities can easily get overwhelmed.

Damar Services and the fair are partnering this year to host Damar Sensory Day, featuring lower sound and light levels between 11 and 1, as well as sensory bags stocked with goodies like ear plugs and sunglasses.

Jenny Peters, Damar’s Chief Strategy Officer, shares more info about what all families can expect on Sensory Day.

Want to show your support for Damar Services? Join the Deep Fry Dash for Damar on Wednesday, August 4th and take in the sights and sounds of the Indiana State Fair while supporting people with disabilities.