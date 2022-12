Damar hosts a free nightly drive-thru light show for the holidays which is always a good time. This year, Damar is also hosting an inaugural sensory snow day so all families can experience the joy of the season in a sensory-friendly environment.

Chief Strategy Officer, Jenny Peters-Reece, joined FOX59 this morning with the details on the brand-new experience.

For more information on sensory snow day and to reserve a spot, click here.