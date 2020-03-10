Watch Live
Sham-rock and roll with Hard Truth Hills for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted: / Updated:

St. Patrick’s Day is one week from today. There will be a lot of fun leading up to the holiday, including a big event at Hard Truth Hills. Ian McCabe and David Skirvin are sharing special cocktail recipes with us to celebrate the occasion.

Irish Breakfast

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
  • ¾ oz. Frangelico hazelnut liqueur
  • ¾ oz. Half and half
  • Coffee

Craft:

  1. Brew up a pot of your favorite coffee.
  2. Add all ingredients to your favorite mug.
  3. Stir, and enjoy!

Erin Go Bragh

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz. Hard Truth Gin
  • 1 oz. Midori
  • ½ oz. Lemon juice
  • ½ oz. St-Germain
  • ½ Lime wheel and a lemon peel spiral, to garnish

Craft:

  1. Add liquid ingredients to bar shaker; shake for 10 seconds.
  2. Double-strain into coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with lime wheel half and lemon peel spiral. Enjoy!

Irish Love Bomb

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint Quaff ON! Common Necessity Hazelnut Coffee Stout or McRyan O’Bryan Dry Irish Stout
  • 1 shot Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

There are four ways to do this, friends:

  1. Shoot the Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, chug the Quaff ON! stout.
  2. Pour the shot into the pint, chug the lot.
  3. Sink the shot glass in the pint glass, chug the lot — and mind your teeth, that shot glass’ll come back atcha.
  4. Mix the shot and the pint, drink at your leisure, and call what you’re drinkin’ an Irish Love Song, instead.

