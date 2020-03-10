Sham-rock and roll with Hard Truth Hills for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is one week from today. There will be a lot of fun leading up to the holiday, including a big event at Hard Truth Hills. Ian McCabe and David Skirvin are sharing special cocktail recipes with us to celebrate the occasion.
Irish Breakfast
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
- ¾ oz. Frangelico hazelnut liqueur
- ¾ oz. Half and half
- Coffee
Craft:
- Brew up a pot of your favorite coffee.
- Add all ingredients to your favorite mug.
- Stir, and enjoy!
Erin Go Bragh
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz. Hard Truth Gin
- 1 oz. Midori
- ½ oz. Lemon juice
- ½ oz. St-Germain
- ½ Lime wheel and a lemon peel spiral, to garnish
Craft:
- Add liquid ingredients to bar shaker; shake for 10 seconds.
- Double-strain into coupe glass.
- Garnish with lime wheel half and lemon peel spiral. Enjoy!
Irish Love Bomb
Ingredients:
- 1 pint Quaff ON! Common Necessity Hazelnut Coffee Stout or McRyan O’Bryan Dry Irish Stout
- 1 shot Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
There are four ways to do this, friends:
- Shoot the Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, chug the Quaff ON! stout.
- Pour the shot into the pint, chug the lot.
- Sink the shot glass in the pint glass, chug the lot — and mind your teeth, that shot glass’ll come back atcha.
- Mix the shot and the pint, drink at your leisure, and call what you’re drinkin’ an Irish Love Song, instead.